Video shows woman's hair being set ablaze on MUNI bus

The San Francisco Police Department hopes newly released surveillance will help catch the person who set a Muni passenger's hair on fire.

Video of the May 2 incident captures what happened on the #5 Fulton Street bus as it traveled on McAllister Street near Leavenworth Street.

A woman can be seen sitting in a row to herself with a man seated behind her who appears to have a lighter in his hand.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco supervisors propose free Muni program to boost ridership

It's unclear if any words were exchanged between the victim at any point as the video does not show that, but seemingly out of nowhere the suspect lights the woman's hair on fire.

Officers from the Tenderloin station were called to the scene, but by the time they got there, the suspect and his two friends had fled the scene.

Advertisement

Other Muni passengers assisted the victim who then left the scene before police arrived.