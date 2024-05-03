Video: Suspects sought in robbery of Oakland postal worker

Federal authorities are searching for two suspects in the robbery of a U.S. postal worker in Oakland.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said on Thursday at around 12:35 p.m. at least two suspects robbed a mail carrier who was on their route in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue.

The suspects robbed the letter carrier of their postal keys.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the robbery case can contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.