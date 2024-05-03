Expand / Collapse search

Video: Suspects sought in robbery of Oakland postal worker

By KTVU Staff
Published  May 3, 2024 12:10pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Robbery of mail carrier caught on video

Surveillance video shows a postal worker being robbed in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Federal authorities are searching for two suspects in the robbery of a U.S. postal worker in Oakland.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said on Thursday at around 12:35 p.m. at least two suspects robbed a mail carrier who was on their route in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue.

The suspects robbed the letter carrier of their postal keys.

Featured

Video: Child daycare worker threatened at gunpoint as car is stolen
article

Video: Child daycare worker threatened at gunpoint as car is stolen

Frightening moments for an Oakland daycare center. The incident happened last Thursday morning when there were children inside the facility. Surveillance video shows two suspects, one armed with a gun, pulling up in front of the center and stealing a car from the driveway.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the robbery case can contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455. 