Video: Thief drags car owner in Chinatown, causing cuts and scrapes

Oakland police hope surveillance video will lead to the arrest of a car thief responsible for a dangerous crime.

The video shows the thief dragging the car's owner in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood, near 8th and Jackson streets.

Someone walks up to the car and gets inside. The car's owner rushes back to the vehicle and opens the door.

The thief then drives off, dragging the owner a short distance.

The victim suffered several cuts and scrapes.

Police are still looking for the thief and the vehicle.

