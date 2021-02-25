VIDEO: Victim wrestles belongings back from robber at Golden Gate Park

A robber's smash-and-grab attempt at Golden Gate Park didn't go as planned after the victim managed to wrestle his belongings back in an incident that was captured on cellphone video.

Forrest Lanning witnessed the incident around 1:08 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Kezar Drive and shared video of the brazen crime on Twitter.

Video shows the alleged perpetrator grabbing what appears to be luggage from a parked car and a backpack before running toward an awaiting getaway car. As the man hurries to the car with the victim on his tail, he drops the luggage.

The victim chases the man to the getaway car and tussles with him until he lets the backpack go.

Lanning said the victim is from Seattle and was visiting San Franciso on a road trip.

The San Francisco Police Department said it has no record of the incident, suggesting that no one reported the attempted theft to law enforcement.

The department said in a statement, "At this time, we've not located a police report matching the incident depicted in the Twitter post. It is possible that the victim did not file a report."