Vietnamese restaurant in Sunnyvale vandalized, disturbing note left

The owners of a Vietnamese family-owned restaurant in Sunnyvale are speaking out after their place was vandalized and a disturbing note containing a racial slur was left inside.

"The window, everything is just shattered right now," said Charlie Tran, co-owner of Le Bon.

On Sunday afternoon, Co-Owner Charlie Tran of Le Bon in Sunnyvale discovered his restaurant had been vandalized and the front window smashed.

"I really thought it was a delinquent that just came here and broke our window," said Tran.

He called 911. Police told him to look for bullets, rock, or a brick. He found nothing. As he was cleaning up the mess, he found a crumpled up piece of paper with a message.

"When I saw the note on the inside that hurt me more than if it was just a random person breaking our window," said Tran.

Inside, in red handwriting, someone wrote "Dirty (expletive), (derogatory term for people of Asian descent), go back to your home."

"I can't believe how this can happen in our community," said Jeffrey Nguyen, co-owner of Le Bon and executive chef.

For Tran and Nguyen, home is the Bay Area. Both are second generation Vietnamese Americans, born and raised in the South Bay. They opened up a food truck, then a brick and mortar, 10 years in the business and in Sunnyvale for the past four years.

"I can’t fathom," said Nguyen. "I’m stuttering because I’m speechless."

"I was disgusted when I heard the news today," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee. "This is absolutely not tolerable, unacceptable, and it’s mortifying to find out these types of incidents are still happening right here in Sunnyvale."

Lee said he’s surprised. Sunnyvale’s population is diverse, comprised of 40 percent Asian and 15 percent Latinx.

"We will never allow this to happen to any individual whatever race you are," said Lee.

The owners have no idea who would leave such a note. They’re urging everyone to stay vigilant.

"I would never expect that would happen to me or my family," said Tran.

The restaurant is located in a complex with a few other businesses. None of them were vandalized. The restaurant’s cameras didn’t capture the culprit. They’re now asking the other businesses for surveillance video.

