Vigil for 22-year-old Oakland shooting victim

A vigil was held this weekend for the 22-year-old victim of an Oakland shooting.

Ramiro Reyes was killed on Sept. 2 on Hillside Street in Oakland.

His family honored his life at the same place he was killed.

His family says he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter...

Police say its ShotSpotter system detected gunfire just after 4 a.m. on the day in question.

Reyes died at the scene.

Salvador Fagoa-Garios, 23, was charged with murder.



Investigators have not publicly released a motive for the shooting.

