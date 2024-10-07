Vigil for 22-year-old Oakland shooting victim
OAKLAND, Calif. - A vigil was held this weekend for the 22-year-old victim of an Oakland shooting.
Ramiro Reyes was killed on Sept. 2 on Hillside Street in Oakland.
His family honored his life at the same place he was killed.
His family says he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter...
Police say its ShotSpotter system detected gunfire just after 4 a.m. on the day in question.
Reyes died at the scene.
Salvador Fagoa-Garios, 23, was charged with murder.
Investigators have not publicly released a motive for the shooting.