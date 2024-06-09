Vigil held for 19 year old gunned down in SF's Dolores Park

A vigil was held on Saturday to remember 19-year-old Luis Arguello Inglis, who was shot and killed in San Francisco's Dolores Park this week.

The San Jose State University student was found by San Francisco police on Wednesday night, lying in the park with gunshot wounds.

"Every morning I wake up, and he hasn’t been here, it’s the most pain I’ve ever felt," said Arguello Inglis' sister, Natalia Arguello. "My brother was the most important person in my life. He was the most special person to me."

Arguello Inglis' parents chose not to speak about the ongoing police investigation. They said they wanted the public to focus on his life and memory instead.

"He was definitely on the right track to be a great citizen, a great role model for many people," said Arguello Inglis' father, Irving Arguello. "He had a lot of high hopes for his life."

The family said Arguello Inglis had dreams of becoming a firefighter and had recently become a certified EMT.

"Luis told me that he wanted to make sure that he was helping others," said Natalia Arguello. "He did his homework, went to school, and then did long hours, like twelve-hour rides in the ambulance to get to where he got, just so he could get a little closer to being a firefighter."

A graduate of San Francisco’s Lowell High School, Arguello Inglis was heading into his sophomore year at San Jose State University, where he was majoring in communications studies.

"We loved him, and he felt loved," said Arguello Inglis' mother, Vicky Inglis, as she looked at the large crowd gathered to remember her son. "The thing that strikes me is, I understand that we all loved him, you know his close family, but I didn’t understand the effect that he had on so many people."

San Francisco police have yet to make any arrests in their ongoing investigation into Argeullo Inglis' death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.