Vigil held for beloved Fremont teen killed in motorcycle crash

A crowd gathered in Fremont Sunday evening to remember an 18-year-old Fremont high school student, hit and killed while riding his motorcycle this week.

Tristan Peper was killed on Thursday on Mowry Avenue after a driver preparing to turn left onto Crosspointe Common collided with him. His death marks the eighth fatal traffic collision in Fremont so far in 2024.

"Tristan would want you to share the light and the love that he shared with you to others," said a vigil attendee, who also offered a prayer for the teen.

"Tristan just came out the happiest child that I’ve ever met in my life," said the teen's father, Mark Peper, who was touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

Friend after friend arrived to light candles, lay flowers, post pictures and share stories.

Tristan, a student at Fremont’s Washington High School, was remembered for his love of sports, the outdoors, and riding his motorbike, seeking adventure at every turn.

"He was just fearless. If he couldn’t find an adventure, he would make one," said Mark Peper.

His family also talked about his soft spot for animals, a teen who had a bright future ahead of him, perhaps as a vet.

"He loved animals, and was just extremely caring with animals," said Mark Peper.

"He’s such an animal person. He had cats, dogs. He’s just a lover of all sorts," added Tristan's cousin, Venita Ward.

Friends and family also spoke of his kindness and care for others.

"He just had a really big heart. He was always looking out for everybody," said Ward.

Police said an investigation into the crash that caused Tristan's death was still underway. Investigators said the driver involved remained at the scene, and that alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been a factor.