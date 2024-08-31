Vigil held for Fremont teen killed in motorcycle crash

An East Bay community came together on Friday to remember 16-year-old Dylan Reagan who was killed in a motorcycle crash this week in Fremont. Reagan, a junior at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, was one month away from his 17th birthday when he died on Wednesday.

"That kid did nothing wrong in his entire life," said Reagan's father at a vigil on Friday. "His life is not over, he just moved on to the next chapter that we call life."

On Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Reagan was riding his motorcycle to the gym in Fremont, when he approached an intersection outside the Stratford School on Osgood Road. Police say a driver, headed in the other direction, turned left and Reagan collided with the front end of their car. Police say the driver remained at the scene. Firefighters worked to save the teen, but he didn’t survive.

"I was supposed to see him on Tuesday. I didn’t get to make that happen," said Sean Sawan, who remembered his cousin as someone who always wanted to help people. "He was very kind, very passionate. He was very inspiring."

"He would go out of his way…not to get community service hours, just to help around the community," said friend Farial Farhang.

"He was a food server at Carlton Senior Living serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to seniors at an assisted facility home here in Fremont," said Reagan's father.

Dylan was also remembered by classmates as a standout athlete.

"Very athletic. He was in wrestling, softball, basketball. He really enjoyed football," said Farhang.

As family and friends gathered for the vigil, some expressed concern about the intersection where the accident happened.

"We witnessed a few cars passing through the intersection not respecting the stop sign at all," said Farhang's mother. "A mother has lost their child, a father has lost their child, and we don’t want to see this again."

KTVU reached out to Fremont police to find out if any plans are in place to address potential traffic pattern issues at the intersection, but did not hear back in time for this report. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but that drugs or alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.