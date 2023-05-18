Vigil held in honor of Antioch crash victims

It was an emotional goodbye to three people who were killed in a car crash in Antioch. Family members have identified them as 45-year-old Ramell Jenkins, his wife Misty Green, and 25-year-old Brandon Compton.

"I’m broken. I’m completely broken," said Ivorie Compton, Brandon’s sister.

She wore Brandon’s hat and baseball jersey to a vigil in his honor. It was held at the site where his car crashed into a tree on Lone Tree Way.

"You would just love him because his smile…he actually had a twinkle in his eye when he smiled, and he was just amazing," said Ivorie.

All three of the victims were traveling in a car Monday, driven by Brandon, when it crashed into a tree outside an Arco gas station. Video of the crash shows the vehicle clip another car, then veer off the road.

Related article

Tommy Jenkins lost his brother Ramell and sister-in-law Misty. He said he was also Brandon’s youth football coach years ago.

"I’m going to miss all three of them, man," said Tommy. "It was just a tragedy, man. When the accident happened, I came down the hill to be nosey. And that’s when I found out it was Brandon. I was grieving finding out it was Brandon not knowing my brother and sister-in-law were in the car."

Tommy said the families came together for this vigil, to offer support during this time of grief. He called his brother kind and said the couple leaves behind a blended family of 14 kids and 12 grandkids.

"Out of the sadness of all this, the beauty of it is they left together," said Tommy.