Vigil held in Pittsburg for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk

The Brief Students and community members held a vigil for Charlie Kirk at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA. Dozens attended the gathering, describing Kirk as a figure who encouraged debate and free expression on college campuses. A public memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sunday morning at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.



As the investigation into the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk moves forward, crowds across the country continue to gather in his memory.

Local perspective:

On Monday night, students and community members held a vigil at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded.

"With these candles, let them shine as a reminder that even in darkness, Charlie’s legacy will continue to guide us," one speaker told the crowd.

Dozens attended the gathering, describing Kirk as a figure who encouraged debate and free expression on college campuses.

"I just think it’s amazing, his ability to go on college campuses and spur on good conversation between all different types of people," said Kaiden True of Pittsburg.

A public memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sunday morning at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said investigators are "leaving no stone unturned."

So far, officials have not announced a definitive motive. But FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News, "It’s fairly obvious, that clearly this was an ideologically motivated attack."

FBI Director Kash Patel said DNA found on a towel wrapped around the suspected murder weapon and on a screwdriver at the crime scene matched Robinson.

Patel also confirmed investigators discovered a note allegedly written by the suspect that stated, "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m gonna take it."

Robinson is being held at the Utah County Jail and is expected to be formally charged Tuesday.