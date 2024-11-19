Vigil held for USPS mail carrier killed by SUV while delivering mail

A candlelight vigil Tuesday evening drew nearly one hundred people, gathering to grieve for Irvin Hernandez, 33, a beloved mail carrier in Santa Rosa who was killed after being hit by an SUV while Hernandez was delivering mail along his route at Corrigan Street and Northpoint Parkway.

Co-workers came to the vigil in mail trucks straight from their shifts, exchanging hugs. Some people were in tears, too emotional to talk. Many brought flowers and candles. Neighbors who had been customers along Hernandez's route joined in the vigil. Hernandez's family members and family friends also arrived, listening to people share stories.

Santa Rosa police and fire responders got a call at 5:05 p.m. Monday about a crash.

When they got to Northpoint Parkway and Corrigan Street, police say the driver of a GMC Denali SUV collided with Hernandez and his mail truck, before running into the front yard of a house. Police say the SUV driver appeared to be having a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital.

Hernandez was found lying on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He delivered my mail before this happened. And so I have it at the house," said Sam Martinez, a family friend who says Hernandez had been her mail carrier. "He'd always deliver my mail and every time I'd see him he'd come with a smile on his face. He was so positive...I never would have thought he'd be gone so soon. He was young, and came from a great family."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Irvin, a USPS worker who was killed in a collision Monday in Santa Rosa, seen here in a photo with family members.

Hernandez's youngest brother, Francisco Ramirez, says their family had four boys and one girl. Irvin Hernandez was a middle child.

"We'd all get together, he'd start the jokes, we'd all start laughing," Ramirez said, adding that his brother loved the Raiders, Japanese anime, and was a man of faith who was living with his pastor's family and was always bringing joy to his parents and siblings.

"The happiest you would have met. You could be having the worst day ever and somehow, someway, he'd get you to smile or forget your troubles, even for a second," Ramirez said.

At the Santa Rosa postal service annex, co-workers didn't want to go on camera but said it was a shock. They say Hernandez was always smiling, and "one of the good ones."

A USPS spokesperson Kristina Uppal sent KTVU a statement saying, "The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our postal family member, Irvin Hernandez, our Santa Rosa Letter Carrier who served the community for 8 years. Irvin was not only a hard worker he had an infectious smile and radiant personality that brought joy to all who had the pleasure to know and work alongside him. Our sincerest condolences and thoughts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers."

A fundraising site has been set up by relatives to help Hernandez's parents cover the costs of his funeral.