Vigil one year after 7 killed in fireworks explosion in Yolo County

The Brief A year after a devastating explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Yolo County killed seven workers, family members gathered on Wednesday evening for an emotional vigil in Esparto to remember their loved ones. The explosion remains one of the deadliest fireworks disasters in California history. In the year since the tragedy, eight people have been arrested and indicted in connection with the case.



A year after a devastating explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Yolo County killed seven workers, family members gathered on Wednesday evening for an emotional vigil in Esparto to remember their loved ones.

Portraits of the seven victims

Why you should care:

Portraits of the seven men killed in a deadly fireworks explosion in Esparto on July 1, 2025. A vigil was held one year later on July 1, 2026.

During the memorial, portraits of each of the seven victims were placed on display.

The seven men killed were Jhony Ramos, Jesus Ramos, Joel Melendez, Christopher Bocog, Angel Voller, Carlos Rodriguez-Mora and Neil Li, the general manager of Devastating Pyrotechnics.

Between tears and embraces, mourners shared memories of those who died with community members who came to pay their respects.

Demanding accountability

What you can do:

The grieving families emphasized that they will continue to demand accountability.

"More can still be done and all the families — we're not going to stop," Maria Melendez, whose husband, Joel, was killed in the explosion, told Sacramento TV station, KCRA 3. "We're not going to allow them to be forgotten."

Tiffany Nolan-Rodriguez, who lost her husband, Rodriguez-Mora, also shared her final memory of him.

"We saw each other the night before and I talked to him," Nolan-Rodriguez told KCRA 3. "I'm one of the lucky ones who got to say 'I love you.'"

Douglas Michael Tollefsen is one of eight defendants charged in deadly Esparto fireworks explosion. He appeared in court on July 1, 2026. Photo: KCRA

Among the deadliest

Big picture view:

The explosion remains one of the deadliest fireworks disasters in California history.

In the year since the tragedy, eight people have been arrested and indicted in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, seven of those defendants appeared for a procedural hearing at a courthouse in Woodland.

However, all of their scheduled arraignments have been pushed back to July 30.

Prosecutors allege the defendants were involved in a decade-long conspiracy to build and operate an illegal fireworks enterprise at the facility.

According to the District Attorney, the operation did not possess the necessary permits.

Plumes of smoke from the Esparto fireworks explosion on July 1, 2025.