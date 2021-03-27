Virginia Beach shootings leave at least 2 dead, 8 wounded on 'very chaotic night': reports

article

At least two shootings -- one of them involving a police officer -- near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in southeastern Virginia left at least two dead and eight wounded on Friday night, according to police.

One of the deceased was killed by police and the other, a woman, was killed in a separate shooting, according to a statement from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

An officer was also hit by a car but was expected to survive, WVEC-TV Norfolk reporter Ali Weatherton reported.

The eight surviving victims were all transported to hospitals with gunshot wounds ranging from serious to life-threatening, police said.

"What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach," police Chief Paul Neudigate said, according to FOX 43 in Virginia Beach. "Many different crime scenes."

Advertisement

Several people were reportedly in custody, being questioned by police. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Shortly after 1 a.m. ET Saturday, Virginia Beach police tweeted that "several victims" had "possibly life-threatening injuries."

The original shooting happened around 11 p.m. ET at 20th and Atlantic, police said. Officers in the area responded after hearing shots and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers then fatally shot a male suspect in an incident "related" to the first shooting, police said.

Police said there's no suspect information yet in the shooting of the woman as homicide detectives continue to investigate. The officer-involved shooting is also under investigation.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative assignment, which is standard procedure, during the investigation. He has been with the department for 5 years.