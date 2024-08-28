Visitation held for San Jose Community Service Officer killed in the line of duty

A visitation was held on Wednesday for Long Pham, the San Jose Community Service officer who was killed in the line of duty. Pham is the first community service officer to die on the job in California's history.

With officers standing watch, people came to pay their respects to Long Pham.

Pham, a community service officer with San Jose police, had his life cut short on August 3.

He had been doing traffic control when he was killed by a drunk driver.

"He's the sweetest guy you'll ever meet. Honestly, if you needed anything he'd come help you, no hesitation," says Quang Le, Pham's cousin.

His family says it was his dream to protect and serve. Becoming a community service officer was just the beginning. Pham would count the days, until he finished his training.

"Six more months bro, that's all I need, and then I'm in. And then he did it you know. Everybody was proud of him, Mom and Dad, my uncle," says Le.

"We're very proud of him. It's sad to see him go," says Kim Nguyen, a family friend.

Loved ones came to support the family. Jacklyn and Tony Le have known them for nearly 50 years. They say they are heartbroken by this loss.

"He was a sweetheart. Whatever you asked him to do, he'd do it for you. He's amazing. that's an amazing boy," says Jacklyn Le, a family friend.

"I miss that boy a lot. I'm so sad for my friend, lost a boy. And the community lost a good guy," says Tony Le, another family friend.

Pham's partner that day, Veronica Baer, was seriously injured. She was released from the hospital, only to return for major jaw surgery. Police say she is in good spirits but has a lot of healing left to go.

The same is true for Long Pham's family. They say they still can't believe the destruction that the drunk driver left in his wake.

"They took away something that we all loved. He's a big part of everybody. He made everybody smile," says Quang Le.

The visitation for Pham runs until 9 p.m. tonight and again during the day tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. His funeral will be held at the SAP center on Friday at 11 a.m.

