Volunteers from major San Francisco companies clean up downtown

Volunteers from some of San Francisco's most recognized companies will head outside on Thursday afternoon and help clean and beautify the downtown area.

Employees from The Gap, JP Morgan Chase, Levi Strauss, Visa and Wells Fargo will announce the formation of a downtown volunteer coalition.

To do so, they will clean and beautify parks near the waterfront, collect trash, weed and clear pathways.

Park visitors say it's a great idea.

"For companies to come in and help with the community, it's only going to make things better for the people who live here and for the tourism that comes to San Francisco," Kathy Hammonds of Vallejo said.

The companies are set to meet several times a year to work on projects, organize a downtown First Thursday project, inspired, in part, by Oakland's First Friday events.