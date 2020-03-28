Volunteers sought to help deliver meals to Santa Clara County seniors sheltering in place

article

Santa Clara County Helping Hands called on healthy residents Friday to volunteer to bring meals and prescriptions to local seniors and people who are immunocompromised during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The organization pairs healthy volunteers with a low risk of spreading the virus with people in high-risk demographics, offering seniors and immunocompromised people access to necessities like groceries and medications. Volunteers are also encouraged to have regular virtual check-ins with their match.

All volunteers and people seeking help through the Helping Hands initiative are required to practice strict social distancing and cleanliness standards to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Information on sanitation standards and how to volunteer or sign up to receive help through the initiative can be found at scchelpinghands.com.