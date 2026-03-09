Dublin teachers go on strike Monday after negotiations fail

The Brief The teachers union went on strike Monday, after the two sides fail to agree on pay, healthcare and classroom support. The district says schools will remain open Monday on an adjusted schedule with activities for students.



After three days of negotiations, the Dublin Teachers Association were on the picket lines Monday morning.

Dublin teachers on strike

Teachers carried signs and marched outside Dublin Unified's 13 schools Monday morning, singing and chanting their demands.

That followed a Sunday night post on Instagram from the union that read: "DUSD Management, this strike is on you! Reprioritize your budget to invest in our students!"

District disappointed

On Sunday, district leaders say they had hoped to reach an agreement.

"We are disappointed that we were not able to reach an agreement with the Dublin Teachers Association. We've been at it for the past three days trying to seek resolution and compromise," said Matt Campbell, assistant superintendent of educational services for the district.

Salary increase, smaller classes

The union says its proposals include a 3.5% salary increase, expanded healthcare coverage and smaller classes, including a cap of 20 students for transitional kindergarten. The union is also calling for a full-time counselor at every elementary school.

Late Sunday, union leaders posted another update on Instagram as negotiations continued.

"You are probably going to receive an email soon from them with an astronomical cost attached to our lowered bargaining proposals from today. The phone conversation ended with us asking them to please contact us if they have an actual counter proposal to discuss tonight," said Monica Lewis, bargaining chair for the Dublin Teachers Association in an Instagram update Sunday night.

The district says its current offer matches recommendations from an independent fact-finding chair, including about a 2% salary increase and a 1% one-time payment.

Costs

District officials estimate the union's proposal would cost just over $11 million over three years, while the union’s counterproposal would cost about $32 million and could force cuts to programs, staffing and services.

"We definitely don't want this," Campbell said. "To answer your question, yes we are prepared for it, we have been preparing in case this worse case scenario happens. We want our students to come tomorrow. The students will continue to learn, we're going to have activities for them," Campbell said.

School sites will remain open Monday on an adjusted schedule as the strike begins. Both sides say they remain willing to continue negotiations.