VP Harris to visit Oakland with focus on jobs, infrastructure and clean drinking water

Kamala Harris will be in Oakland on Monday, the first time making the trip back to her hometown since becoming vice president.

It will only be a quick trip.

Harris will only be in the Bay Area a few hours where she is expected to focus on jobs, small businesses, and the importance of investing in infrastructure.

After touching down in Oakland, Harris will head straight to a facility in the East Bay where she will be given a tour.

There she’s expected to talk about the importance of clean drinking water and will highlight the benefits of the American jobs plan.

Later, Harris will hold a listening session with some state leaders and a small business owner in Oakland who got financial assistance for several community development financial institutions.

Advertisement

This visit comes as President Joe Biden presented congress with his $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

Harris’s visit is also seen as a way to get public support for this plan.

Critics say it’s too expensive and they don’t like that it’s set to be paid by raising corporate taxes.

Harris is scheduled to fly out of Oakland just before 2:30 p.m. where she will head to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, her husband, Douglas Emhoff, is in Eugene, Oregeon on Monday touring a vaccination site.