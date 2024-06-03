VTA assault victim talks about terrifying attack in San Jose

The victim in last week’s assault at a VTA light rail station is now talking about the terrifying ordeal. The man is still recovering from his injuries at a San Jose hospital.

Christian Chenoweth says he has no idea why the suspect attacked him. He says he feels traumatized, and now he just hopes to heal and get his life back on track.

"I had my headphones on, so I didn’t hear him come up behind me. He knocked me to the ground. He didn’t say anything, no words were exchanged," said Chenoweth.

Chenoweth says he’s slowly recovering a week after he was brutally attacked in San Jose. This video shows Chenoweth being hit and choked while at the VTA light rail station near the Children’s Discovery Museum. Witnesses called police and 26-year-old Andrew Perez was arrested in connection with the assault, after barricading himself at his home nearby.

"I guess I tried to get up and get away before he had me back on the ground and was trying to take my life. I’m not sure what he was hitting me with, but I just remember thinking, I’m going to die. I don’t know how I’m going to get out of this one," said Chenoweth.

Ashley Kahoush says Chenoweth is a friend who was staying with her when the attack happened.

"He didn’t come home the night of the (May) 29th and that’s not like Christian. Christian usually comes back. He doesn’t stay out all night long. He’s a homebody," said Kahoush.

Kahoush says the next morning, she started calling hospitals and found her friend. Chenoweth says he was in the ICU for three days, suffered multiple gashes to his face and scalp, scrapes and cuts to his legs and arms and a fractured vertebra.

"I don’t want to live in fear, but still, at the same time, I’m very fearful. I don’t know why this happened," said Chenoweth.

"I mean, we just don’t understand how you could just do that to somebody randomly. It’s scary," said Kahoush.

Perez is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Chenewoth says he expects to fully recover, but it’ll be a while before he can get back to working as a landscaper. There is a gofundme account for anyone who’d like to donate to help Chenoweth.