VTA employee shot and killed at Chaboya bus yard

An employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority was shot and killed on Friday night in the parking lot of the VTA's Chaboya Division bus yard in San Jose, according to a press release from VTA.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, which said on its X account that it was increasing deputies' presence near the bus yard on South Seventh Street, in San Jose.

The Sheriff's Office's Transit Patrol Division provides security for the VTA. The VTA said it was increasing security at all of its facilities.

The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to the VTA.

The Sheriff's Office said there was no ongoing threat to employees or the community. The VTA press release said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

In 2021, a disgruntled employee at the nearby Guadalupe Light Rail Yard on West Younger Avenue shot and killed nine coworkers before killing himself.

Another employee who witnessed the shooting later died of an apparent suicide, according to a report from the California Public Utilities Commission.

The VTA said it was making mental health officials available to employees and their families after Friday's shooting.

Neither the Sheriff's Office nor the VTA identified the victim. The VTA said it would provide no further details.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Tips can be left anonymously at (408) 808-4431.