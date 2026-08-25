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VTA Orange Line service disrupted after overhead wire issue discovered

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KTVU FOX 2
VTA
Published August 25, 2026 3:29 PM PDT
Published August 25, 2026 3:29 PM PDT
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Valley Transit Authority (VTA) light rail train at Mountain View Station in the Silicon Valley, Mountain View, California, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • VTA suspended Orange Line service between Middlefield and Crossman stations after an overhead wire became tangled with a train pantograph near Moffett Park.
    • Several stations, including Borregas, Lockheed Martin, Moffett Park and Bayshore/NASA, are affected as crews make repairs.
    • A bus bridge is serving disrupted stations, while Orange Line service continues east from Crossman and west from Middlefield.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority suspended service at several Orange Line stations Tuesday after an overhead power issue was discovered.

Overhead wire issue

What we know:

VTA said that at about 6 a.m., a light rail operator noticed a problem with the overhead wires that power Orange Line trains near Moffett Park Station in Sunnyvale.

An overhead wire became tangled with a train’s pantograph, the device on top of the train that collects electricity from overhead lines, the transit agency said.

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Service suspended between stations

Local perspective:

VTA suspended Orange Line service between Middlefield and Crossman stations while crews make repairs. The work is expected to take 24 to 48 hours.

The disruption affects service to Borregas, Lockheed Martin, Moffett Park, Bayshore/NASA and Middlefield stations.

Crossman Station is serving as the temporary westbound end of the Orange Line. A bus bridge is operating between Crossman and Middlefield stations.

Service continues elsewhere

Orange Line service continues eastbound from Crossman Station and westbound from Middlefield Station to Whisman and Mountain View.

VTA has not provided an exact time for when full service will resume.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from KTVU reporter Mark Sayre, who reported live from Moffett Park Station in Sunnyvale, and from statements by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

VTA