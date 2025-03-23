VTA makes offer to union as strike enters 3rd week

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency said it made another offer to union workers Sunday as a strike that's brought buses and trains to a standstill enters its third week.

The striking workers' union said it plans to put the latest package to a vote with its members, even as other issues take center stage in the negotiations.

KTVU spoke to the Amalgamated Transit Union local president just after the labor union held a Sunday news conference. He said he was disappointed that the VTA included things not being negotiated in its latest offer.

What they're saying:

"They’re adding two more things to our contract. One is attendance policy, and the other is overtime. In six months, they never talked about those things," said Raj Singh, ATU Local 265 president.

VTA’s initial offer was a 9% wage increase over three years, but the VTA announced Sunday they have offered workers an 11% increase over three years.

They’ve also agreed to allow a third party to determine when an issue can go to arbitration.

"While not shying away from the difficult and substantive conversations that need to take place about the trade offs that will be involved in making these decisions, the offer is now in the hands of ATU leadership, who will hopefully put it to a vote of their members so we can get everyone back to work and get our passengers where they need to go," said Sergio Lopez, chair of the VTA Board.

The ATU said VTA is also refusing to drop its lawsuit or commit to not penalizing or retaliating against employees after the strike.

The VTA said its latest offer will also put a strain on its resources, but they’re committed to negotiating.

"The reality is that in the upcoming budget discussions, everything is going to have to be on the table. We’re going to put in the work to get something that works for our riders and our system," said Lopez.



"They’re always telling us they have no money. In the past three to four years, they’ve created four deputy directors. One deputy general manager, one CFO, one deputy CFO. All of them making more than $400,000," said striker Chandler Mohan.



The latest contract offer will be presented to union members sometime on Monday and there could be a vote as early as Tuesday.

VTA says its latest offer demonstrates they are willing to negotiate, and ending this strike is best for everyone involved, especially the passengers.