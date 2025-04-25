W. Kamau Bell donates his Celebrity Jeopardy winnings to Oakland schools

An East Bay comedian and filmmaker is bringing a lot of smiles with a big donation to benefit Oakland schools.

W. Kamau Bell attended Castlemont High in Oakland on Thursday to announce a $1 million gift he won on Celebrity Jeopardy to give to his favorite charity.



His winnings were earmarked for "Donors Choose," a fundraising platform for educators.

The money will pay for all the "Donors choose" projects at Castlemont and much more.

"So everybody can have what they need," he said to the crowd at Castlemont. "So give it up for that, Oakland!"



Bell is an Oakland resident is also on the board of directors of "Donors Choose."

