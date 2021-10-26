Waiting for winner to claim lotto ticket sold at San Jose 7-Eleven

A lottery ticket worth over $169,000 was sold in San Jose on Sunday.

The lucky winner has not come forward yet to claim the prize money.

Purchased at the 7-Eleven on Albany Drive, the ticket's winning numbers are 4, 11, 30, 32, and 39.

The winner has six months to claim their prize.

Lost lottery tickets can be difficult to claim. Officials say if someone loses a ticket, they must provide evidence that they owned it, such as a photograph of the front and back of the ticket.

In May, a winner of a $26 million California Lottery prize allegedly destroyed her winning ticket in a laundry machine.