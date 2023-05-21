Expand / Collapse search

Walgreens cut ties with security company whose guard killed Banko Brown

By KTVU staff
Crime and Public Safety
'Justice for Banko Brown' protesters show up outside D.A. Jenkins' San Francisco office

Protesters gathered on the street in front of SF DA Brooke Jenkins' offices near Potrero Hill on Wednesday, decrying her decision to not prosecute Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the Walgreens security guard who fatally shot Banko Brown at a downtown San Francisco Walgreens last month.

SAN FRANCISCO - Walgreens has cut ties with the company whose guard shot and killed Banko Brown in San Francisco last month.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Bay Area Walgreens stores will no longer use guards from Kingdom Group Protective Services, a company based in Manteca.

That decision came after guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony shot and killed Brown during a confrontation that police say followed an attempted shoplifting.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins ignited a controversy by deciding not to press charges against the security guard in this case.