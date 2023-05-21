Walgreens cut ties with security company whose guard killed Banko Brown

Walgreens has cut ties with the company whose guard shot and killed Banko Brown in San Francisco last month.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Bay Area Walgreens stores will no longer use guards from Kingdom Group Protective Services, a company based in Manteca.

That decision came after guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony shot and killed Brown during a confrontation that police say followed an attempted shoplifting.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins ignited a controversy by deciding not to press charges against the security guard in this case.