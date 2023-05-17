'Justice for Banko Brown' protesters show up outside D.A. Jenkins' San Francisco office

Protesters showed up in front of San Francisco's district attorney's office on Wednesday to speak out against her decision to not charge the Walgreens security guard in the shooting death of accused shoplifter Banko Brown.

This latest protest comes on the heels of San Francisco city leaders calling for state and federal review of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision.

D.A. Jenkins' decision has sharply divided San Francisco, with some backing the decision to not charge, and others pushing for that guard to face legal consequences. One thing everyone agrees on, the death of Banko Brown feels like a needless tragedy.

Protesters gathered on the street in front of Jenkins' offices near Potrero Hill, decrying her decision to not prosecute Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the security guard who fatally shot Brown in a downtown San Francisco Walgreens on Market Street on April 27.

"We brought the protest here to the D.A.'s office because she needs to hear from the community and know that it's not OK for her to cherry-pick who can be a victim in this city," said Geoffrea Morris from Black Women Revolt Against Domestic Violence.

Protesters say the video the district attorney released did not show a guard in fear of his life, on the contrary, they say that guard appeared to be the aggressor in this deadly encounter.

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors first pushed the district attorney's office to release that video, and now Supervisor Dean Preston is joining those who are calling for a review of the facts of the case from the state attorney general and the US Department of Justice.

"I think we are certainly at the state where we need intervention from the attorney general and the Department of Justice to figure out what has happened here," said Supervisor Preston.

Community advocates say the groundswell of support for Black Lives Matter seems to be eroding, at the same time Black and trans lives are more threatened. Advocates say Brown's death shows that now more than ever, steps need to be taken to ensure everyone's safety in San Francisco.

"But why are we calling trans people here if they can't be safe? If our whole community can't be safe? If Black trans people cannot be safe?" said San Francisco Democratic Party Chair Honey Mahogany.

For her part, the district attorney has said this was a thoroughly investigated case, and there were no witnesses to dispute the guard's assertion that he felt his life was in danger.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed stands by the district attorney and says she welcomes any outside investigations.

