Walgreens employee stabs shoplifter in the eye, SFPD states

A San Francisco Walgreens employee was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing a man in the eye.

The employee, identified by SFPD as 45-year-old Guang Hong, was booked into San Francisco County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, 30-year-old named Larry Whitlock, according to SFPD, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A confrontation

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:15 Wednesday morning. SFPD stated Whitlock left the Walgreens at 498 Castro Way without paying for merchandise. Security footage taken from across the street shows an employee and a security guard follow him out to the street, where Hong and Whitlock engage in a verbal confrontation that escalates into trading blows.

The video shows Hong returning to the store, while Whitlock wanders around the street. A few minutes later, Hong walks back outside, where he trades words with Whitlock again. After a few moments he makes to return to the store, then moves quickly up the street toward Whitlock, who is standing well away from the entrance. The video shows him dodging a punch from Whitlock and throwing two of his own, at which point Whitlock stumbles and falls to the ground holding his face. Hong kicks out at Whitlock and walks back inside.

The footage shows Whitlock walking back and forth in the street holding his face, until two men exit the Walgreens and engage him in a conversation, at which point they walk out of the frame.

The SFPD states that officers patrolling the area were "flagged down regarding a stabbing" at approximately 4:35 a.m.

Hong declined medical attention and was arrested at the scene. Whitlock was cited for battery and petty theft and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Facing charges

Dig deeper:

If found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, Hong faces a sentence of up to four years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Whitlock's battery and petty theft charges each carry a penalty of up to six months in county jail as well as fines up to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.