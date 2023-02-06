Walmart customer upset over long line pours bleach, oil, syrup (you name it) onto floors

article

A Walmart customer took his frustration out on the store after saying he waited in line too long.

Tilden Township Police in Pennsylvania said charges were filed against 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. for two related incidents last month.

Authorities said, on Jan. 14, Repp poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto the store floors. They said it did it again on Jan. 20 but added pickles and hot sauce into the mix.

Repp was later questioned on Jan. 30 and admitted to the various acts and told investigators he did so because he had "waited in line too long" and was upset over Walmart’s customer service.

Investigators said Repp believed that what he did wasn’t criminal.

Repp has been charged with misdemeanors relating to the acts.

