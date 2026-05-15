Bay Area Walmart temporarily closes after suspected arson

The Brief A fire broke out Wednesday night at the Walmart on Walters Road in Suisun City, causing substantial smoke and water damage and forcing the store to close temporarily. Employees and customers were safely evacuated. Police are investigating the fire as a suspected act of arson.



A fire at a Walmart store in Suisun City has temporarily closed the business and is being investigated as arson, police said Thursday.

Fire breaks out Wednesday night

What we know:

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart located at 350 Walters Road, authorities said. The blaze caused significant smoke and water damage throughout the store.

The store was open at the time of the fire, and police assisted employees and customers with evacuating safely.

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Sprinkler system helped contain blaze

Officials said firefighters, along with the store’s automatic sprinkler system, successfully contained the fire to the area where it started.

Despite that, the store sustained substantial damage and remains closed until further notice. Walmart said it is working to recover from the fire and reopen the store safely.

Pharmacy prescriptions redirected

Customers with Walmart pharmacy prescriptions are being directed to Walmart locations in Fairfield and Vacaville while the Suisun City store remains closed.

Police said the fire remains under investigation and is being treated as a suspected act of arson.