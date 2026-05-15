Bay Area Walmart temporarily closes after suspected arson
SUISUN CITY, Calif. - A fire at a Walmart store in Suisun City has temporarily closed the business and is being investigated as arson, police said Thursday.
Fire breaks out Wednesday night
What we know:
The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart located at 350 Walters Road, authorities said. The blaze caused significant smoke and water damage throughout the store.
The store was open at the time of the fire, and police assisted employees and customers with evacuating safely.
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Sprinkler system helped contain blaze
Officials said firefighters, along with the store’s automatic sprinkler system, successfully contained the fire to the area where it started.
Despite that, the store sustained substantial damage and remains closed until further notice. Walmart said it is working to recover from the fire and reopen the store safely.
Pharmacy prescriptions redirected
Customers with Walmart pharmacy prescriptions are being directed to Walmart locations in Fairfield and Vacaville while the Suisun City store remains closed.
Police said the fire remains under investigation and is being treated as a suspected act of arson.
The Source: Walmart Supercenter Suisun City, Suisun Fire Department, City of Suisun City