Walnut Creek announces next chief of police

article

A longtime member of the Walnut Creek Police Department has been announced as the successor to the department's outgoing chief.

Capt. Ryan Hibbs, a 23-year police force veteran has been with Walnut Creek for 16 years, will step into the department's top office on Dec. 31 of this year. He is replacing current police chief Jamie Knox, who will retire on Dec. 30 after 4.5 years as chief.

"I'm always happy when we can promote from within. Ryan has served the city well for 16 years, and will be a strong leader as we go forward following Chief Knox's retirement at the end of the year," Dan Buckshi, Walnut Creek's city manager said in a press release. "I am thankful to Chief Knox for his many contributions and leadership and I look forward to working with Captain Hibbs in his new role."

Hibbs currently serves as Captain of the Administration Services Division, and oversees Professional Standards, Investigations, Dispatch, Records and Department Administration.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected as the next Police Chief for the Walnut Creek Police Department. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Chief Jamie Knox for his nearly five years of dedicated service to both the department and our community," Hibbs said. "I am committed to upholding our department's tradition of integrity and community partnership, strengthening trust with residents, and supporting the women and men who keep Walnut Creek a safe, welcoming, and vibrant place for everyone."

Chief Knox's retirement marks the end of over 30 years in law enforcement. He was first appointed to his current position in 2021, as a replacement for then-chief Thomas Chaplin.