Walnut Creek man arrested on several rape charges, police say

A Walnut Creek man was arrested last month on several rape charges, police said.

Brandon Delliquadri, 35, was arrested July 7 on four counts of forcible rape and one count of rape of an unconscious victim. Police said the assaults happened between 2018 and 2023.

Authorities urged any additional victims to come forward. They said due to the nature of the allegations they believe there may be others who were sexually assaulted by Delliquadri.

Potential victims should contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.