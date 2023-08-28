Walnut Creek orders bar to close early

Walnut Creek is ordering a bar with a recent history of disturbances to close two hours early each night.

Spoontonic Lounge is located on North Main Street near Third Avenue.

While there have been no calls to police in the past three months, officers in recent years responded to reports of fights, assaults, public intoxication, drug sales, and a quadruple shooting that killed a 25-year-old man.

Despite an increase in security, these problems are still happening.

"I think our society has become too tolerant of bad behavior and to put it in a 2-year-old's term, Spoontonic needs a timeout," said Walnut Creek planning commissioner Bob Pickett.



But Jaz Walia, the lounger's manager, told the planning commission that he's done whatever has been asked by him, including issuing a cover charge and getting more security guards.

He added that he's followed the recommendations of police and the problems have dropped dramatically.

He said Spoontonic will appeal the early closure order.