Walnut Creek mother says she doesn't blame police officers who fatally shot son

The mother of the 46-year-old man shot and killed by Walnut Creek police officers on Thursday detailed her son's "lengthy mental history," saying she doesn't blame the police for what happened.

"My son has a lengthy mental health history that he's not allowed to purchase a firearm," she said, guessing that her son was likely heading home, since she lives on the same street as where police shot him shortly after midnight outside 1907 Alvarado Avenue.

Annie said she does not blame the police for what happened.

"No, I absolutely do not," she said.

Walnut Creek shooting: What we know

The backstory:

Police responded to the scene just after midnight following reports of a man in dark clothing looking into homes and parked cars with a flashlight.

When officers arrived, they saw a person matching the description, armed with what appeared to be a firearm, police said in a statement.

Police said they issued commands to the suspect to drop the weapon, but he did not comply, leading to the deadly police shooting.

Police later determined the man had a pellet gun, one that they say resembled a handgun.

Officers blocked off streets in the neighborhood leading to the home, where a body was covered.

Authorities have not formally identified the man.

A van from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office arrived about 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots late into the night, and officers instructed them to stay inside their homes for safety.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.