Warehouse fire erupts at San Francisco's Pier 45

article

A large fire broke out at a warehouse along the San Francisco waterfront early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Pier 45 near Fisherman's Wharf.

Due to the size of the fire, authorities raised it to a fourth alarm.

The fire department announced it is holding a media staging area, and will talk to reporters at Taylor and Jefferson Streets.

Firefighters said the warehouse was empty at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation

Advertisement

Smoke billowing from the scene can be seen for miles hovering along the city's skyline.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTVU.com for updates and watch Mornings on 2 at 7 a.m. for live updates.