Warm weather delays reopening of 2 Tahoe ski resorts

article

Skiers will have to wait just a little bit longer to hit the slopes at two popular Tahoe resorts.

Northstar ski resort in Truckee, and Heavenly resort in South Lake Tahoe, are both delaying their opening days. The announcement was made on Wednesday. The reason for the delay is the recent sustained warm temperatures in the area.

The Lake Tahoe area is expected to see temperatures in the 50s through the weekend, only dipping to a high of 47 degrees on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the resorts tells us their team is monitoring the weather and they have expert snowmakers ready to seize the earliest opportunity to make powder for the slopes in order to open the 2023-2024 season.

The resorts will provide updates and share their new planned opening date as soon as possible. Kirkwood ski resort is still slated to open Friday, Dec. 1, conditions permitting.

According to its website, Heavenly Gondola will open Nov. 17 for sightseeing only. In addition, Tamarack Lodge and Blue Café will also be open to visitors.

Northstar's bars and pubs will be open Nov. 17 as well.