Warming centers open during cold weather in Santa Clara County

With frigid temperatures likely Thursday through Saturday, Santa Clara County officials are urging those who need shelter to go to warming centers that will be opened around the county.

During the cold weather, outreach workers and volunteers are visiting encampments to distribute blankets, ponchos, tarps and tents, along with information about warming centers.

The warming centers include 11 libraries open during the day and early evening hours. Those needing an overnight warming location in San Jose can call a referral line at (408) 539-2105 or by email owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org.

People who are unsheltered in the areas of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Martin can get information about an overnight location by calling Brian Malicdem at (669) 286-0585, email brian.malicdem@morganhill.ca.gov, or call the South County Compassion Center at (408) 763-7120 for a referral to the Community Christian Church Overnight Warming Location.

The Here 4 You Hotline at 408-385-2400 will operate with extended hours of 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the inclement weather period.

The libraries that will be open as warming centers include branches in Los Altos, Cupertino, Milpitas, Santa Clara, Saratoga, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill and Gilroy. A complete list of warming center locations and hours of operation is available at www.PrepareSCC.org/ColdWeather .



