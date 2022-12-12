Warming centers open in 3 North Bay cities

article

Three North Bay cities are opening warming centers for the next few days as overnight temperatures are expected to plummet.

Centers will be open in Sonoma, Santa Rosa and San Rafael Monday through Thursday.

The Santa Rosa center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. daily from Monday to Thursday morning.

The shelter is at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities' Caritas Center in downtown Santa Rosa at 301 Sixth Street, Suite 108. The entrance is on Morgan and Sixth streets.

The site can host up to 90 people inside and in a heated outdoor space and is available for people to come in and get warm and charge electronic devices.

And while no beds for sleeping will be provided, people who need temporary emergency shelter will be given a referral.

The Sonoma center will be at the Sonoma Veterans Building at 126 Frist Street and open each night from 7:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. the following day.

People who need shelter from the cold should arrive between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will not be readmitted if leave the center before 9 a.m. and cots won't be provided.

Visitors are required to wear masks.

The San Rafael center is at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus at 3240 Kerner Boulevard and will be open 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

