Warning to stay away from elephant seals after bird flu detected at Año Nuevo State Park

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay away from marine life after confirming the state's first cases of bird flu in elephant seals at Año Nuevo State Park in San Mateo County.

Infected seal pups are displaying symptoms including tremors and seizures, according to wildlife experts. The virus is considered highly contagious among animals.

Park officials have closed all viewing areas and canceled all guided tours for the season in response to the outbreak.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid contact with sick or dead animals along the coast and to keep pets on leashes near the beach.

Seven weaned elephant seal pups in the park tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed in late February, according to scientists at UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis.

Año Nuevo State Park is in Pescadero, just north of Santa Cruz and south of Half Moon Bay, is home to an elephant seal colony with approximately 5,000 seals during the winter breeding season. About 1,350 seals were present on the beach when the outbreak began on Feb. 19 and 20.

