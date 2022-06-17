Warriors back in the Bay; prepare for Monday's victory parade in San Francisco

The 2022 NBA Champions arrived in the Bay Area Friday evening. The Golden State Warriors touched down as NBA Champs, and brought some hardware with them.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry were the first three off the plane. Green carried the Larry O’Brien championship trophy. Curry walked down the stairs carrying his MVP trophy with a celebratory cigar in his mouth.

"It’s an emotional rollercoaster," said Curry. "There’s a lot of work that goes into it. The whole team’s excited though so we are going to get some rest and get ready for the parade on Monday."

Curry said this series was like no other. This is his fourth championship, but it’s the first for many of his teammates.

Curry said, "We got a bunch of first time champs that get to celebrate so it means a lot."

Head Coach Steve Kerr said he celebrated with the team and their families after Game 6.

"I’m not gonna lie, I’m hungover," said Kerr. " We had a great night last night."

Kerr called this an unlikely championship. He said they worked extremely hard to make it happen, and are happy to be home.

"It’s just so great for our fans to be rewarded and to experience this with us," said Kerr. "That’s what makes it special. We have an incredible fan base."

MORE: 'We bout to get a bag,' says Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins after NBA Finals win

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also came to show support.

"This is such a great team, a wonderful coach, a humble team they work hard, a lot of doubters a lot of people talking mess about our city and everything else, well I don’t hear them talking anymore," said Breed.

This was the team’s first NBA Championship since their move to San Francisco. A victory parade is planned for Monday.