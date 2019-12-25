Warriors, NBA Cares host 30 families, hand out holiday gifts

For thirty kids and their families at the Chase Center, it was a Christmas day to remember.

The Warriors teamed up with NBA Cares to host young people from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco. The families were treated to a meal, time with the Warriors dance team and photos with the Larry O'Brien trophy. “It’s cool, it’s new to me," said 12-year-old Mike Brewster. "I've never done anything like this before.”

“It’s really special, I'm really excited and thankful to Oakland, Oakland Ed, for letting us have this opportunity," said Denisha Speed, his mother.

The special invite to the Warriors game against the Houston Rocket is part of the NBA's Season of Giving. For 12-year-old Brewster, it was a rare chance to see some his favorite players. “I've already seen Russell Westbrook and Damion Lee," said Brewster. "I’m looking forward to seeing Steph Curry even though he’s injured and James Harden.”

“I’ve seen the look in kids’ eyes, when they get to meet a player, a player gives them a present, it can be really transformational, they’re going to remember this for a long time," said Melanie Moore, the Warriors' VP of community relations.

Before tip-off, the kids took the court and players from both teams surprised them with gifts: Beats headphones and of course, some Warriors swag. “This is really cool," said Brewster. "These are like 300 something dollar each, this is cool.”

While the gifts are cool, these families say nothing can compare to the joy of spending the day together—and with their favorite team. "It’s always good to count your blessing and be thankful for what we have," said Speed. "It's not always about the gifts, it’s really about family and hanging out.”

"It’s everything to us," said Moore. "As part of the community relations team here, it’s the main purpose of our role her to make sure, we’re giving back, listening to the community and listening how we can give back that is most impactful.”

The NBA Cares event didn't just happen in the Bay Area, every team that played on Christmas hosted kids and gave gifts.