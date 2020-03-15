Warriors owners, coaches and players pledge $1M to coronavirus disaster relief

article

A collection of the Golden State Warriors ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund created by the Warriors Community Foundation as the coronavirus forced the suspension of the NBA season last week.

The season was suspended on Wednesday with the Warriors having seven games left in its inaugural season at the Chase Center in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

The Warriors said in a statement that the fund will be used to provide financial assistance to 1,000 part-time Chase Center employees who work each game, including food service, security, guest services, custodial and other staff.

"The last few days have been extremely challenging for all Bay Area citizens as we deal with the hourly changes in this unprecedented situation," Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement. "While everyone and every business is impacted, those who are fortunate enough to be in a position to help, need to help."

The Warriors have won three of the last five NBA Finals but are unlikely to reach the postseason this year with a 15-50 record with 17 games remaining should the season restart.