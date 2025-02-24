Warriors retire Andre Iguodala's jersey in emotional ceremony

The Brief Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey was retired on Sunday by the Golden State Warriors. Iguodala is the first member of the Warriors' dynasty core to have his jersey retired. Iguodala closed his emotional retirement speech by hinting that the celebration was far from over.



Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey was retired on Sunday by the Golden State Warriors in a heartfelt ceremony at Chase Center following a commanding 126-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The event marked a historic moment, as Iguodala became the first player to have his jersey raised to the rafters at the San Francisco arena.

Iguodala’s number now hangs alongside six other Warriors legends, including Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, and Alvin Attles.

One-on-One with Iguodala

Big picture view:

"I have to go back to work tomorrow, so I'm trying to push it off," Iguodala told KTVU. "It's been beautiful to have Coach Kerr, to have Bob, obviously Steph speak. The organization has done such an amazing job of pouring out all of their love and appreciation to me, obviously the fans."

The ceremony was attended by many of Iguodala's biggest supporters, as well as personal friends and family, including his wife and two children.

"I'm almost emotional today, because it's just amazing, he was an incredible player," said Steve Vidovich, a fan from Santa Cruz. "Not crazy stats, but his impact on the court, off the court, the role model he was when he brought his son to the game."

"I think he's just a great leader and there's lots of things to pull from his book. He has a great upbringing and I think he's given that to his family," Lloyd Takao of Orinda said.

In a sea of No. 9 jerseys, Megan Grealish, a fan from Phoenix, showed her admiration for Iguodala. She wore his No. 24 jersey from his alma mater, The University of Arizona.

"Definitely so smart, so intelligent, he can read the court so well, I'm waiting for him to say he's going to coach here," Grealish said.

Since retiring from playing, Iguodala has focused on his venture capital fund, podcast, co-ownership of sports franchises including Bay FC, and his role as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

"I’m going to take my son to get some suits, I’m in dad mode. And we're going to have a little celebration at one of my favorite restaurants in the Bay Area," Iguodala said about his post-ceremony plans.

History

The backstory:

Iguodala is the first member of the Warriors' dynasty core to have his jersey retired.

After joining the team in 2013, he helped lead the Warriors to four NBA titles, including championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Steph Curry, reflecting on Iguodala’s impact, said, "You unlocked so much confidence, so much IQ, so much maturity to what we did, and from that moment on and from the moment you got here, you showed us exactly who you were. You didn’t come in demanding the spotlight."

Curry praised him for sacrificing ego in pursuit of excellence, a mindset that led Head Coach Steve Kerr to make the tough call of bringing Iguodala off the bench.

Kerr praised Iguodala’s contributions to the team both on and off the court.

"The connection within the game also only happens if there’s a connection off the floor. And that’s what I admire most about you, is the connection you’ve created with all of your young teammates. This guy has been a mentor to so many young Warriors," Kerr told the crowd.

Iguodala closed his emotional retirement speech by hinting that the celebration was far from over.

"This is the beginning of the Steph Curry celebration," he said at the podium.

"What Steph Curry has done on and off the court, philanthropically as well, his family, anyone who's been around him has had more success and I think that’s a sign of a great true leader," Iguodala told Yu.

Iguodala, one of only 11 NBA players to win four championships and a Finals MVP, joins an elite group of players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan in achieving this honor.