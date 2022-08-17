Warriors warn of non-verified, 3rd-party ticket sale fraud this upcoming season

article

Golden State Warriors don't want Dub Nation to get burned, or any NBA basketball fans for that matter. On Wednesday, the Warriors issued a warning about the resale of tickets on third-party websites for the upcoming season.

Essentially it's a fraud alert about the potential dangers of purchasing tickets from non-verified third-party sites.

The team's organization said they had issues with fans who purchased fraudulent tickets last season and as a result, were not admitted to games at San Francisco's Chase Center. Considering how well they did last season, winning the championship for the fourth time in eight years, you can imagine how disappointing that must have been for those who were duped.

As many as 300 fans were denied access to regular-season games, the organization said. Capitalizing on the team's success, the fraudsters were able to sell even more tickets during the Warriors 2022 playoff run. 200 non-verified tickets were turned away from those games.

"Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2022-23 season are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP," the press release read.

Other than this advisory, there was no indication of further measures planned to prevent this type of ticket fraud.