Warriors win critical road game vs. Kings to lead playoffs 3-2

For the Warriors, a win on the road against the Kings in Sacramento for Game 5 was critical and the Dubs came up with the "W."

For the first time in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Warriors lead the series 3 to 2.

The nail-biter of a game had fans on the edge of their seats at Thrive City outside Chase Center in San Francisco.

The crowd went wild at the end of the game.

"It's a big win for us. I'm just waiting for another win," said fan Maria Rogers of Oakland.

"Curry making his 3 pointers to hit at the end. Excited to bring it home," said Alyssa Rush of San Francisco.

"Draymond, incredible. Kevon Looney, oh my God! He was there every time we had a miss. He was right there. I love the Warriors. Game 6!" said Toni Mobley, a fan from Oakland.



Before the game started, fans enthusiastically chanted, "Let's go Warriors. Let's go Warriors."

Dub Nation showed up at Thrive City for the outdoor watch party enjoying golden weather while their team was on the road.

"This is the best weather to watch the party outside. Can't be any better than this," said Deepak Dhawan from Castro Valley.

For many, the familiarity and comradery are comforting as they watch game 5 in a hotly contested playoff series.

"Win or lose, it doesn't matter. Right here, this group, we're going to be loud no matter what," said Armelia Hampton from Oakland.

"We're all united together by a sport, by our gold blood. That's why we're here tonight to cheer on our team as one, as one community," said Kyle Martinez from San Jose

The back and forth of this game and the series put fans on the edge of their seats.

"The kings are not just going to lay down and die. They're going to give us a fight but the warriors have it in them to pull this off," said Mary Glenn from Vacaville.

Fans were confident that the Warriors' championship DNA will carry them onto round 2 of the playoffs.

"Rings over beams. You know, championship gold blooded. We have hearts of a champion," said Philip Parker from San Leandro.

Fans said bring on Game 6.

The Warriors will be home here at Chase Center Friday.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m., not 7 p.m.

Doors open at 3:30pm.



