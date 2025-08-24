Water main break in Alameda causes sinkholes, road closures

article

A water main broke in Alameda on Sunday afternoon, prompting streets to flood and authorities to close sections of road as they conducted repairs.

The Alameda Fire Department was alerted just before 5:30 p.m. to the break near Webster Street and Buena Vista Avenue, according to a department statement.

The fire department reported that the break resulted in flooding and small sinkholes in the area, and authorities closed Webster Street between Ralph Appezzato Memorial Parkway and Pacific Avenue to allow Alameda Public Works Department crews to repair the water main.

Authorities did not provide an estimate on when roads in the area would be reopened to traffic.