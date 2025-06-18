Waymo expanding to Peninsula

Driverless car company Waymo is now offering an expanded service in parts of the Bay Area.

The Silicon Valley-based robotaxi company announced on Tuesday that riders can now hail rides in Brisbane, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Millbrae and Burlingame – in addition to San Francisco.

Service will soon be available in Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

The announcement comes just days after Waymo decided to temporarily halt service in parts of San Francisco due to immigration enforcement protests.

It will also expand into more parts of Los Angeles starting Wednesday, including Playa del Rey, Ladera Heights, Echo Park, Silver Lake, and the full stretch of Sunset Boulevard, the Alphabet unit said.

While Waymo has received approval to expand into San Jose, it has not yet revealed plans to launch the service there.

