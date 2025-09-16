Waymo looking to expand to Oakland airport.

There may soon be a new way to get to the Oakland airport that doesn’t involve driving yourself.

Oakland airport confirmed to KTVU on Tuesday that they have been in contact with Tesla and Waymo but they have not yet met with them.

An airport spokeswoman said if the car services were to start picking up and dropping off passengers, they would need to apply for a permit, which is open until Dec. 31.

If Waymo comes to the Oakland airport, it would be the first expansion outside of San Francisco and the Peninsula.

Currently, Waymo is not permitted to operate fully autonomous in the East Bay. The company can operate with someone behind the wheel across the state.

San Jose Mineta Airport became the first airport in California to allow Waymo rides.

Waymo now says they have 800 vehicles in operation giving rides to customers in the Bay Area, and they have already launched a successful airport service at Phoenix Sky Harbor.