Waymo standoff in San Francisco goes viral

The Brief A trio of driverless Waymo cars involved in what's being described as a "standoff" created a scene in San Francisco. The video has gone viral on TikTok. Waymo officials said that while making a multi-point turn on a dead-end street, two driverless cars made "minor contact at low speed."



A trio of driverless Waymo cars involved in what's being described as a "standoff" has gone viral on social media.

TikTok user @chii_rinna posted the Dec. 6, which now has more than 3 million views.

"These Waymos are causing a traffic jam," she said on her TikTok video, the hum of the robot cars buzzing in the background.

A third Waymo, traveling downhill, is unable to get through.

Then a man comes out of his garage, dubbing the white cars stuck in the middle of the street as a "Waymo standoff."

"I'm just trying to get out of here," the man said, to which @chii_rinna laughs.

"This is so funny," she says on the video, noticing the standoff occurred because the cars seemed to have hit each other.

In a followup TikTok, @chii_rinna shows that a man in a yellow vest came to address the situation.

In a statement, Waymo officials said that while making a multi-point turn on a dead-end street, two Waymos made "minor contact at low speed."

"We are looking into this further, and when we encounter situations like this, we are able to learn from them and make improvements," a Waymo representative said.