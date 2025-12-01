This Bay Area city is named the nation's best place for food

The Brief The Bay Area is home to the No. 1 "best city for food," according to a new survey. Condé Nast Traveler released the findings as part of its 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Two Bay Area cities were on that list.



A new survey has ranked Oakland as the country’s No. 1 best city for food.

Condé Nast Traveler said more than 757K votes were cast as part of its 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which ranked the best in travel in multiple categories, ranging from top hotels to the best cities to visit, as well as popular places for spas and resorts.

In the category of "The Best Food Cities in the U.S.," Oakland came out on top in the list of 15 cities, as the publication took note of The Town's diverse food culture, with its various neighborhoods offering a wide selection of culinary options.

"In Temescal, located in the north of the city, you’ll find buzzy soul food spot Burdell, as well as out-of-the-box pizzas (think toppings like Monterey Bay squid and chanterelles) at fan-favorite Pizzaiolo;" Condé Nast Traveler wrote, adding, "Fruitvale, named after the fruit orchards that dominated this part of town in the mid-19th century, is packed with taco trucks that serve some of the best birria in the country."

The publication also celebrated a thriving scene of taprooms and winery tasting rooms, saying the options make it "easy to plan your entire visit around eating, drinking, or some combination of the two."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee celebrated the city’s diverse landscape represented in its eateries.

"Oakland has always known what the rest of the country is now discovering - our food is world-class. From North Oakland to East Oakland, West Oakland to the hills, our food scene reflects the diversity, creativity, and resilience that makes our city special," the mayor said in a statement to KTVU, as she also highlighted those in the community who have helped build the vibrant food culture.

"This recognition celebrates the small business owners and entrepreneurs in every neighborhood who bring our communities together around great food. I'm proud of everyone who makes Oakland's food scene extraordinary," Lee shared.

The city is home to two Michelin starred restaurants, Commis and Sun Moon Studio, and 19 other eateries recognized by the Michelin Guide.

Oakland was not the only Bay Area city named in the readers’ choice award for best places to eat.

The Condé Nast Traveler survey also placed San Francisco on its list.

Like Oakland, the tapestry of different cultures in the City by the Bay was also recognized as a representation of its celebrated food scene, from its historic Chinatown, credited for playing a key role in making dim sum, chow mein, and fortune cookies popular in the U.S., to the Mission District known for its authentic Mexican food.

The publication also noted the rich foodscape of the city and its surrounding areas.

"With one of the highest ratios of mom-and-pop spots to chain restaurants, San Francisco is fueled by Pacific seafood, California farmland, and nearby Napa and Sonoma wine regions," Condé Nast Traveler wrote, adding, "It’s a place where you can dig into fresh Dungeness crab at Thanh Long, rich cioppino (seafood stew) at Sotto Mare, or clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl at Boudin Bakery."

Both San Francisco and Oakland also made another Condé Nast Traveler readers' choice list released earlier this year.

San Francisco was ranked No. 2 best big U.S. city to visit.

Oakland came in 7th place among the best small cities to visit.

As for best places to eat, California, overall, was well represented in this latest survey, with San Diego ranking 10th.

Oakland New Orleans Milwaukee Chicago San Francisco Lexington, Kentucky Columbus, Ohio Santa Fe New York City San Diego Seattle Boston Honolulu Las Vegas Charleston